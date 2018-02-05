BBC Sport - Defender Yaser Abdullah Al Juneibi scores stunning own goal in the Arabian Gulf League
Defender scores absolute screamer - into his own net
Football
Defender Yaser Abdullah Al Juneibi scores a stunning own goal for Al Dhafra against Al Jazira in the Arabian Gulf League on Saturday.
The 29-year-old scored the first goal of the game as Al Jazira won 3-1.
