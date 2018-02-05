Caitlin Leach: Bristol City Women goalkeeper leaves by mutual consent

Caitlin Leach had made one league appearance so far this season

Bristol City's former England Under-19 goalkeeper Caitlin Leach has left the Women's Super League One club by mutual consent.

The 21-year-old had been with the Vixens since January 2016.

She helped Willie Kirk's side win promotion back to the top flight later that year, as they finished second in WSL 2.

A club statement thanked Leach for her services and wished her well for the future.

