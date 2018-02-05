BBC Sport - Ballymena and Cliftonville managers look ahead to League Cup semi-final
Jeffrey and Gray look ahead to League Cup semi-final
- From the section Irish
Ballymena manager David Jeffrey and Cliftonville counterpart Barry Gray look ahead to Tuesday's rescheduled League Cup semi-final at the Showgrounds.
The tie has been postponed twice because of freezing weather conditions, with the winners to meet Dungannon Swifts in the final at Windsor Park on 17 February.
