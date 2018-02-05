Scotland: Walter Smith being considered for return to manager's job

Walter Smith regularly attends Rangers games

Former Scotland manager Walter Smith could be in line for a return to the job with the national team.

The 69-year-old is one of up to eight names currently under consideration by the Scottish FA.

Former Everton and Rangers manager Smith, who was assistant to Sir Alex Ferguson for a short spell in 1986, took over as Scotland boss when he succeeded Berti Vogts in 2004.

He had three years in charge before returning for a second spell at Ibrox.

Smith has been out of management since leaving Rangers in 2011.

While Scotland boss, he won seven of his 16 games in charge - a 44% win record.

He is not the only former Scotland boss believed to be among those being considered by the SFA.

Alex McLeish, the 59-year-old former Rangers, Birmingham City and Aston Villa manager, let it be known soon after Gordon Strachan left the job in October that he would be interested.

The SFA instead approached Northern Ireland manager Michael O'Neill but have had to revisit the selection process after the 48-year-old rejected their offer last month.

Scottish football's governing body has since been left also seeking a new chief executive after the resignation of Stewart Regan.

The SFA board will discuss both vacancies when it meets next week for further discussions, with a source describing its list for the manager's post as ''strong" and "long".

It is unlikely any decision will be made this week about a manager, while there is no front runner for the post of chief executive.

Among those being touted for the job are Hibs chief executive Leeann Dempster and two of her counterparts - Aberdeen's Duncan Fraser and Shrewsbury Town's Brian Caldwell.