Jordan Storey: Exeter City's 'seventh choice' impresses on full league debut

Jordan Storey
Jordan Storey has come through the same youth ranks that have produced Chelsea's Ethan Ampadu and Brentford's Ollie Watkins

Exeter City manager Paul Tisdale has praised defender Jordan Storey after he made his first Football League start at League Two leaders Luton on Saturday.

The 20-year-old came in after injuries to six other Exeter defenders ahead of the 1-0 loss at Kenilworth Road.

"That just shows you the way we work," Tisdale told BBC Radio Devon.

"He probably was seventh choice a few months ago, but you still have to develop those players as if they're next in line."

Before the Luton defeat, Storey's first-team appearances had been limited to one substitute appearance at Mansfield Town in League Two in October and one start and one game off the bench in the EFL Trophy.

"It's great experience for him and I'm sure he'll be disappointed that we've lost as he's part of this team," added the Exeter boss.

"But he'll be really pleased he's had his chance and done so well."

