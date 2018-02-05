Women's FA Cup: Man City and Birmingham City set for fifth-round repeat of 2017 final
Holders Manchester City will travel to fellow top-flight side Birmingham City in the Women's FA Cup fifth round, in a repeat of last season's final.
Record 14-time winners Arsenal will host second-tier Millwall Lionesses, while Chelsea play Neil Redfearn's six-time winners Doncaster Rovers Belles.
Women's Super League sides entered the competition in round four, with Man City winning 2-0 at Brighton.
The last-16 ties will be played on Sunday, 18 February.
Third-tier sides Chichester City and Lewes FC have been drawn against top-flight Merseyside duo Liverpool and Everton respectively.
With seven top-tier clubs remaining, the match between Birmingham and Manchester will be the only all-WSL 1 tie in the fifth round.
Monday's draw for the fifth round ensured at least two sides from outside WSL 1 will reach the quarter-finals, one of whom will come from the all-third-tier meeting of Cardiff City and Charlton.
Meanwhile, WSL 2 side Durham will host either fourth-tier Plymouth - the lowest-ranked side remaining in the competition - or third-tier Leicester City, after their fourth-round tie was postponed.
WSL 1 Sunderland - who were impressive 13-0 winners over Brighouse Town on Sunday - will host WSL 2 side Aston Villa.
Birmingham, FA Cup winners in 2012, reached the fifth round with a 1-0 away win at top-flight rival Reading, and they will now face a Man City side who remain unbeaten in all competitions so far this term.
The 2018 final will be held at Wembley on Saturday, 5 May, as the national stadium hosts the fixture for the fourth consecutive year.
The fifth-round draw in full:
Arsenal v Millwall Lionesses
Cardiff City v Charlton
Lewes v Everton
Sunderland v Aston Villa
Chichester City v Liverpool
Birmingham City v Manchester City
Chelsea v Doncaster Rovers Belles
Durham v Plymouth Argyle or Leicester City
