Women's FA Cup: Man City and Birmingham City set for fifth-round repeat of 2017 final

Manchester City beat Birmingham 4-1 at Wembley in 2017 to win their first Women's FA Cup

Holders Manchester City will travel to fellow top-flight side Birmingham City in the Women's FA Cup fifth round, in a repeat of last season's final.

Record 14-time winners Arsenal will host second-tier Millwall Lionesses, while Chelsea play Neil Redfearn's six-time winners Doncaster Rovers Belles.

Women's Super League sides entered the competition in round four, with Man City winning 2-0 at Brighton.

The last-16 ties will be played on Sunday, 18 February.

Third-tier sides Chichester City and Lewes FC have been drawn against top-flight Merseyside duo Liverpool and Everton respectively.

With seven top-tier clubs remaining, the match between Birmingham and Manchester will be the only all-WSL 1 tie in the fifth round.

Monday's draw for the fifth round ensured at least two sides from outside WSL 1 will reach the quarter-finals, one of whom will come from the all-third-tier meeting of Cardiff City and Charlton.

Meanwhile, WSL 2 side Durham will host either fourth-tier Plymouth - the lowest-ranked side remaining in the competition - or third-tier Leicester City, after their fourth-round tie was postponed.

WSL 1 Sunderland - who were impressive 13-0 winners over Brighouse Town on Sunday - will host WSL 2 side Aston Villa.

Birmingham, FA Cup winners in 2012, reached the fifth round with a 1-0 away win at top-flight rival Reading, and they will now face a Man City side who remain unbeaten in all competitions so far this term.

The 2018 final will be held at Wembley on Saturday, 5 May, as the national stadium hosts the fixture for the fourth consecutive year.

The fifth-round draw in full:

Arsenal v Millwall Lionesses

Cardiff City v Charlton

Lewes v Everton

Sunderland v Aston Villa

Chichester City v Liverpool

Birmingham City v Manchester City

Chelsea v Doncaster Rovers Belles

Durham v Plymouth Argyle or Leicester City

You can now add WSL 1 notifications for line-ups, goals, kick-off, half-time and results in the BBC Sport app. Visit this page to find out how to sign-up.