Chelsea v West Bromwich Albion

Antonio Conte's Chelsea have lost their past two Premier League matches

TEAM NEWS

Chelsea are without midfielder Tiemoue Bakayoko, who is suspended after his red card at Watford.

Wing-back Marcos Alonso is likely to return after missing that game, but Andreas Christensen could again be sidelined with a hamstring strain.

West Brom's Jonny Evans should start in defence after shaking off a back issue.

Left-back Kieran Gibbs and midfielder Grzegorz Krychowiak could also return from hamstring injuries.

MOTD COMMENTATOR'S NOTES

Jonathan Pearce: "Antonio Conte is in an unenviable position. Even if he wins this trio of massive home games over nine days, including Hull in the FA Cup and Barcelona, he's a dead man walking.

"It's unfair. He's knowledgeable, likeable, passionate and straightforward. The politics reek.

"West Brom have just three points from seven games against top-six sides and haven't won at Chelsea since 1983.

"Alan Pardew has eight points from 12 league matches - two fewer than his predecessor Tony Pulis managed in his final 12 at The Hawthorns. But the new Baggies boss can create history by becoming the first man to win at Chelsea with three Premier League clubs.

"If he does that, Conte might not make the weekend."

WHAT THE MANAGERS SAY

Chelsea manager Antonio Conte: "We have to try to stop this bad run and get three points against West Brom.

"It won't be easy, the confidence is not high but we have to trust in our work and football.

"I am not thinking for only one moment the possibility of going away from this club. My commitment and the players are totally for this club."

West Bromwich Albion manager Alan Pardew: "We are obviously under pressure because we are bottom of the league.

"I think you are going to see a lot of fight on the pitch in terms of two teams desperate to get points and turn a little bit of a corner for Chelsea and us to get a result that might be the boost that we need.

"I know Chelsea very well. I have watched them from afar. They have difficult periods but they do come through them and I have great respect for the manager and I think he will come through it - no problem."

LAWRO'S PREDICTION

The Blues had a bad defeat at Watford last Monday, which means people are talking about them being in crisis but I think that is a bit of an exaggeration, and I would certainly back them to win this game.

Prediction: 2-0

MATCH FACTS

Head-to-head

Chelsea have lost just one of their last 10 Premier League games against West Brom (W6, D3).

Albion are winless in 13 top-flight away matches at Stamford Bridge since a 3-1 victory in September 1978 (D2, L11). Cyrille Regis scored that day for the visitors.

West Brom's last win at Chelsea was a 1-0 League Cup victory in 1983.

Chelsea

Chelsea could lose back-to-back Premier League home games for the first time since November 2011.

They have lost consecutive league games by three or more goals for the first time since October 1995.

The Blues have lost six league games this season, one more than they did in the whole of the 2016-17 title-winning campaign.

Antonio Conte could lose three consecutive league games for the first time since November 2009, when he was in charge of Atlanta.

Cesc Fabregas is one goal shy of 50 in the Premier League.

However, Fabregas has failed to score against West Brom in 10 Premier League appearances.

West Bromwich Albion