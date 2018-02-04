Monday's back pages

Express
The Express leads on Tottenham's last-gasp draw at Anfield
I Sport
I Sport runs an exclusive about concerns over North Korean drug testing in the lead up to the Winter Olympics
Metro
Metro also focus on Jurgen Klopp's anger after Tottenham's late penalty against his Liverpool side
Star
Harry Kane's late penalty leads the Star's sport coverage as Liverpool's Virgil van Dijk accuses the Tottenham striker of diving
Guardian
The Guardian headline with England's seven-try defeat of Italy in their Six Nations opener
Times
The Times lead with a picture of Anthony Watson, who scored England's opening two tries against Italy
Sun
The Sun refer to Antonio Conte's call for Chelsea to publicly back him amid rumours over his future

