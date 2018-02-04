Monday's back pages 4 Feb From the section Football Share this page Share this with Digg Facebook Google LinkedIn Reddit StumbleUpon Twitter Copy this link http://www.bbc.co.uk/sport/football/42940594 Read more about sharing. The Express leads on Tottenham's last-gasp draw at Anfield I Sport runs an exclusive about concerns over North Korean drug testing in the lead up to the Winter Olympics Metro also focus on Jurgen Klopp's anger after Tottenham's late penalty against his Liverpool side Harry Kane's late penalty leads the Star's sport coverage as Liverpool's Virgil van Dijk accuses the Tottenham striker of diving The Guardian headline with England's seven-try defeat of Italy in their Six Nations opener The Times lead with a picture of Anthony Watson, who scored England's opening two tries against Italy The Sun refer to Antonio Conte's call for Chelsea to publicly back him amid rumours over his future