Leeds dismiss manager Thomas Christiansen after six months

Christiansen recorded 13 wins from his 30 league games at Leeds

Leeds have sacked manager Thomas Christiansen after only six months in charge at Elland Road.

The Yorkshire club are 10th in the Championship having failed to win since Boxing Day and lost 4-1 at home to Cardiff on Saturday.

Christiansen, 44, who formerly managed Cypriot side APOEL, also saw his team beaten in the FA Cup third round by League Two Newport County.

Leeds will now be looking for their seventh manager since 2014.