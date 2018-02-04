Leeds dismiss manager Thomas Christiansen after six months

Thomas Christiansen
Christiansen recorded 13 wins from his 30 league games at Leeds

Leeds have sacked manager Thomas Christiansen after only six months in charge at Elland Road.

The Yorkshire club are 10th in the Championship having failed to win since Boxing Day and lost 4-1 at home to Cardiff on Saturday.

Christiansen, 44, who formerly managed Cypriot side APOEL, also saw his team beaten in the FA Cup third round by League Two Newport County.

Leeds will now be looking for their seventh manager since 2014.

Find out more

Top Stories

Also in Sport

Get Inspired Activity Finder

Run by the BBC and partners

Find ways to get active near you:

Rugbytots having fun!

Rugbytots Chilterns
Rugbytots enjoying their session

Rugbytots Mid Glamorgan

For more ideas, information and inspiration, visit bbc.co.uk/getinspired