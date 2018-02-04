Curtis Fleming: Middlesbrough appoint QPR assistant manager as first team coach

Curtis Fleming
Curtis Fleming twice won promotion to the Premier League with Middlesbrough as a player

Middlesbrough have appointed QPR assistant manager Curtis Fleming as their new first team coach.

The 49-year-old made 266 league appearances for Boro during a decade on Teesside before leaving in 2001.

He was appointed Ian Holloway's assistant in December 2016 and has also coached at Hartlepool, Livingston, Bolton and Crystal Palace.

"I have a young family in the North East so it was difficult to turn this down," he told the QPR website.

