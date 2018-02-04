BBC Sport - Paul Gascoigne returns to Rangers to take a bow
Gazza returns for a Rangers bow
Former England star Paul Gascoigne took to the Ibrox pitch at half-time on Saturday and was given a rapturous welcome from fans of the team he played for from 1995-98.
Rangers went on to suffer a 2-1 home defeat to Hibernian.
