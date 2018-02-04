BBC Sport - Liverpool 2-2 Tottenham: Jurgen Klopp 'doesn't understand' Spurs penalty decisions
Klopp 'doesn't understand' Spurs penalty decisions
Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp is left puzzled by referee Jonathan Moss' decision to award Tottenham Hotspur two late penalties as they drew 2-2 at Anfield.
MATCH REPORT: Liverpool 2-2 Tottenham Hotspurs
Watch highlights on Match of the Day 2, Sunday 4 February at 22:30 GMT on BBC One and the BBC Sport website & app.
Premier League manager reaction
