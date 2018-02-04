Tottenham Hotspur striker Harry Kane is "thankful" for the chance to redeem his 87th-minute penalty miss to claim his 100th Premier League goal with a stoppage-time spot kick to earn a 2-2 draw at Liverpool.

MATCH REPORT: Liverpool 2-2 Tottenham Hotspur

Watch highlights on Match of the Day 2, Sunday 4 February at 22:30 GMT on BBC One and the BBC Sport website & app.