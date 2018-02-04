BBC Sport - Crystal Palace 1-1 Newcastle United: Benitez says penalty changed the game
Penalty changed the game - Benitez
- From the section Newcastle
Newcastle United manager Rafa Benitez feels Crystal Palace's equalising penalty, awarded for shirt pulling, altered the rhythm of the game after their 1-1 draw against the Eagles.
