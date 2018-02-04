Monaco 3-2 Lyon

Match ends, Monaco 3, Lyon 2.
Champions Monaco came from two goals down - with 10 men - to beat Lyon and move above their opponents in Ligue 1.
Rony Lopes struck the winner on 89 minutes, after Radamel Falcao put away the rebound from his own saved penalty.
Mariano had given the visitors the lead with a deflected long-range strike, before Bertrand Traore doubled the advantage by finishing off a team move.
Balde Keita started the turnaround by stroking in off the post, but was sent off for two yellow cards.
The result moves Leonardo Jardim's side up to third in the table, one point behind second-placed Marseille but still 12 points adrift of leaders Paris St-Germain.
Line-ups
Monaco
- 1SubasicSubstituted forSyat 15'minutesBooked at 90mins
- 38Touré
- 25Glik
- 5de Jesus Nascimento
- 24Raggi
- 17Tielemans
- 2Tavares
- 14Balde DiaoBooked at 44mins
- 8João Moutinho
- 20Rony Lopes
- 9FalcaoSubstituted forJoveticat 55'minutes
Substitutes
- 10Jovetic
- 21Serrano
- 23Pellegri
- 26Boschilia
- 30Sy
- 34Sylla
- 35N'Doram
Lyon
- 1Lopes
- 23TeteBooked at 30mins
- 6Guedes Filho
- 15Morel
- 22MendyBooked at 35mins
- 28NDombeleBooked at 41mins
- 8Aouar
- 10TraoréSubstituted forCornetat 75'minutes
- 18Fekir
- 11DepaySubstituted forMaolidaat 86'minutes
- 9Mariano
Substitutes
- 4Rafael
- 5Diakhaby
- 12Ferri
- 17Maolida
- 20Marçal
- 27Cornet
- 30Gorgelin
- Referee:
- Benoit Bastien
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home31%
- Away69%
- Shots
- Home12
- Away13
- Shots on Target
- Home7
- Away4
- Corners
- Home3
- Away7
- Fouls
- Home18
- Away15
Live Text
Full Time
Second Half ends, Monaco 3, Lyon 2.
Offside, Monaco. Youri Tielemans tries a through ball, but Stevan Jovetic is caught offside.
Foul by Marcelo (Lyon).
Andrea Raggi (Monaco) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Booking
Seydou Sy (Monaco) is shown the yellow card.
Attempt missed. Youri Tielemans (Monaco) right footed shot from more than 40 yards on the right wing is high and wide to the right.
Tanguy NDombele (Lyon) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Foul by Fabinho (Monaco).
Goal!
Goal! Monaco 3, Lyon 2. Rony Lopes (Monaco) left footed shot from the centre of the box to the bottom right corner. Assisted by Stevan Jovetic.
Foul by Kenny Tete (Lyon).
Stevan Jovetic (Monaco) wins a free kick on the left wing.
Substitution
Substitution, Lyon. Myziane Maolida replaces Memphis Depay.
Foul by Jérémy Morel (Lyon).
Stevan Jovetic (Monaco) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Attempt missed. Mariano (Lyon) right footed shot from the centre of the box is close, but misses to the right following a corner.
Attempt blocked. Ferland Mendy (Lyon) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by Memphis Depay.
Corner, Lyon. Conceded by Fabinho.
Attempt blocked. Memphis Depay (Lyon) right footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked.
Maxwel Cornet (Lyon) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Stevan Jovetic (Monaco).
Attempt missed. Memphis Depay (Lyon) header from the centre of the box is close, but misses to the left. Assisted by Kenny Tete with a cross.
Kenny Tete (Lyon) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Rony Lopes (Monaco).
Substitution
Substitution, Lyon. Maxwel Cornet replaces Bertrand Traoré.
Attempt saved. Rony Lopes (Monaco) left footed shot from outside the box is saved in the top left corner. Assisted by Fabinho.
Corner, Monaco. Conceded by Anthony Lopes.
Attempt saved. Youri Tielemans (Monaco) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the top right corner. Assisted by Stevan Jovetic.
Attempt missed. Houssem Aouar (Lyon) right footed shot from the right side of the box is too high. Assisted by Memphis Depay with a cross following a corner.
Corner, Lyon. Conceded by Almamy Touré.
Jérémy Morel (Lyon) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Jemerson (Monaco).
Corner, Monaco. Conceded by Anthony Lopes.
Attempt saved. Rony Lopes (Monaco) left footed shot from the right side of the box is saved in the top left corner. Assisted by Stevan Jovetic.
Corner, Lyon. Conceded by Almamy Touré.
Attempt missed. Memphis Depay (Lyon) right footed shot from outside the box is high and wide to the right. Assisted by Mariano.
Offside, Lyon. Tanguy NDombele tries a through ball, but Nabil Fekir is caught offside.
Attempt missed. Bertrand Traoré (Lyon) header from the centre of the box misses to the right. Assisted by Ferland Mendy with a cross.
Foul by Nabil Fekir (Lyon).
Kamil Glik (Monaco) wins a free kick in the defensive half.