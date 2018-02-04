Monaco 3-2 Lyon

Radamel Falcao (left) has scored 23 goals for Monaco this season

Champions Monaco came from two goals down - with 10 men - to beat Lyon and move above their opponents in Ligue 1.

Rony Lopes struck the winner on 89 minutes, after Radamel Falcao put away the rebound from his own saved penalty.

Mariano had given the visitors the lead with a deflected long-range strike, before Bertrand Traore doubled the advantage by finishing off a team move.

Balde Keita started the turnaround by stroking in off the post, but was sent off for two yellow cards.

The result moves Leonardo Jardim's side up to third in the table, one point behind second-placed Marseille but still 12 points adrift of leaders Paris St-Germain.