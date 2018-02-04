Benevento 0-2 Napoli

Dries Mertens has scored 14 Serie A goals for Napoli this season

Napoli maintained their one-point advantage at the top of Serie A with victory at bottom side Benevento.

The visitors went ahead in the first half through Dries Mertens' clever turn and chip into the far corner.

Lorenzo Insigne's lob struck the bar before Marek Hamsik tucked home from close range early in the second half.

Benevento were given a penalty for a foul in the box, but the Video Assistant Referee spotted an offside in the lead-up and changed the decision.

The top-flight debutants remain rooted to the bottom, having now collected just seven points from 23 games and are 13 points adrift of safety.

Earlier in the day, Juventus had momentarily gone top after thrashing Sassuolo 7-0 in Turin.