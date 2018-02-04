Match ends, Benevento 0, Napoli 2.
Benevento 0-2 Napoli
Napoli maintained their one-point advantage at the top of Serie A with victory at bottom side Benevento.
The visitors went ahead in the first half through Dries Mertens' clever turn and chip into the far corner.
Lorenzo Insigne's lob struck the bar before Marek Hamsik tucked home from close range early in the second half.
Benevento were given a penalty for a foul in the box, but the Video Assistant Referee spotted an offside in the lead-up and changed the decision.
The top-flight debutants remain rooted to the bottom, having now collected just seven points from 23 games and are 13 points adrift of safety.
Earlier in the day, Juventus had momentarily gone top after thrashing Sassuolo 7-0 in Turin.
Line-ups
Benevento
- 81Puggioni
- 3Letizia
- 6DjimsitiBooked at 73mins
- 21Costa
- 23Venuti
- 30SandroSubstituted forDel Pintoat 83'minutes
- 99BrignolaSubstituted forCodaat 63'minutes
- 8Cataldi
- 31DjuricicSubstituted forMemushajat 68'minutes
- 7D'Alessandro
- 66Costa Marques
Substitutes
- 4Del Pinto
- 11Coda
- 14Viola
- 16Tosca
- 18Gyamfi
- 20Memushaj
- 22Brignoli
- 25Diabaté
- 26Parigini
- 29Billong
- 33Iemmello
- 87Lombardi
Napoli
- 25Reina
- 23Hysaj
- 33Albiol
- 26Koulibaly
- 6Silva Duarte
- 5Marques Loureiro
- 8Frello FilhoSubstituted forDiawaraat 78'minutes
- 17HamsikSubstituted forZielinskiat 70'minutes
- 7Callejón
- 14MertensSubstituted forRogat 76'minutes
- 24Insigne
Substitutes
- 1Barbosa
- 11Maggio
- 20Zielinski
- 21Chiriches
- 22Sepe
- 27Machach
- 30Rog
- 42Diawara
- 62Tonelli
- Referee:
- Marco Di Bello
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home40%
- Away60%
- Shots
- Home14
- Away17
- Shots on Target
- Home4
- Away5
- Corners
- Home4
- Away5
- Fouls
- Home4
- Away6
Live Text
Full Time
Second Half ends, Benevento 0, Napoli 2.
Corner, Napoli. Conceded by Christian Puggioni.
Attempt saved. Marko Rog (Napoli) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the top centre of the goal.
Corner, Benevento. Conceded by José Reina.
Attempt saved. Massimo Coda (Benevento) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the bottom left corner. Assisted by Guilherme.
Attempt missed. José Callejón (Napoli) right footed shot from the left side of the box misses to the right. Assisted by Piotr Zielinski with a through ball.
Attempt saved. Marco D'Alessandro (Benevento) right footed shot from the left side of the box is saved in the centre of the goal. Assisted by Gaetano Letizia.
Attempt blocked. Ledian Memushaj (Benevento) left footed shot from outside the box is blocked.
Corner, Benevento. Conceded by Piotr Zielinski.
Substitution
Substitution, Benevento. Lorenzo Del Pinto replaces Sandro.
Attempt missed. Gaetano Letizia (Benevento) left footed shot from outside the box is just a bit too high. Assisted by Guilherme.
Mário Rui (Napoli) wins a free kick on the left wing.
Foul by Guilherme (Benevento).
Attempt missed. Lorenzo Insigne (Napoli) right footed shot from outside the box misses to the right.
Substitution
Substitution, Napoli. Amadou Diawara replaces Jorginho.
Foul by Mário Rui (Napoli).
Gaetano Letizia (Benevento) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Substitution
Substitution, Napoli. Marko Rog replaces Dries Mertens because of an injury.
Delay over. They are ready to continue.
Delay in match Dries Mertens (Napoli) because of an injury.
Delay in match (Benevento).
Booking
Berat Djimsiti (Benevento) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
Dries Mertens (Napoli) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Foul by Berat Djimsiti (Benevento).
Attempt saved. Sandro (Benevento) right footed shot from more than 35 yards is saved in the bottom left corner. Assisted by Lorenzo Venuti.
Substitution
Substitution, Napoli. Piotr Zielinski replaces Marek Hamsik.
Foul by Allan (Napoli).
Danilo Cataldi (Benevento) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Substitution
Substitution, Benevento. Ledian Memushaj replaces Filip Djuricic.
Attempt blocked. Marek Hamsik (Napoli) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by José Callejón.
Attempt missed. Allan (Napoli) right footed shot from outside the box misses to the left. Assisted by Jorginho.
Attempt blocked. José Callejón (Napoli) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked.
Substitution
Substitution, Benevento. Massimo Coda replaces Enrico Brignola.
Delay over. They are ready to continue.
Video Review: Penalty Kick. Referee decision on field cancelled.
Offside, Benevento. Gaetano Letizia tries a through ball, but Sandro is caught offside.
Foul by Elseid Hysaj (Napoli).
Marco D'Alessandro (Benevento) wins a free kick on the left wing.
Attempt missed. Andrea Costa (Benevento) header from very close range misses to the left. Assisted by Guilherme with a cross following a corner.