South Koreans in Premier League 4 Feb From the section Football

Ki Sung-yueng. Clubs: Sunderland, Swansea. Appearances: 155. Goals: 13. Assists: 7. Park Ji-sung. Clubs: Manchester United, QPR. Appearances: 154. Goals: 19. Assists: 21. Lee Chung-yong. Clubs: Bolton, Crystal Palace. Appearances: 101: Goals: 8. Assists: 10. Son Heung-Min: Clubs: Tottenham. Appearances: 86. Goals: 26. Assists: 11. Lee Young-Pyo. Clubs: Tottenham. Appearances: 70. Goals: 0. Assists: 0.