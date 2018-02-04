Jon McLaughlin: Hearts goalkeeper open to new Tynecastle deal

McLaughlin has helped Hearts concede just 23 goals in their 26 Premiership outings

Goalkeeper Jon McLaughlin has told BBC Scotland that he would like to extend his stay at Hearts beyond the end of this season when his contract runs out.

The 30-year-old has kept 10 clean sheets in his past 12 games.

Manager Craig Levein has opened talks with McLaughlin, although he concedes the Tynecastle club cannot compete with money on offer from England.

But McLaughlin said: "I enjoy it and it's a great place to play and a great league to be in."

McLaughlin, who joined in August after being released by Burton Albion, turned in an impressive display against St Johnstone in Saturday's 1-0 victory.

"He was concentrated and he's been like that since the minute he arrived here," said Levein. "I'm at the stage where I expect him to be good.

"We're trying our best [to keep him] and the door is still open for him to stay.

"He's had a lot of decent offers from down south, which is much more money than we can afford to pay."

Levein (left) is aware of offers from elsewhere for his first-choice goalkeeper

McLaughlin, from Edinburgh, had never played in Scotland before, having started his senior career at Bradford City.

"It's my home town, where I'm originally from and there is a lot there for us," he said.

"As is the way in football and in the world, there are other factors to consider, but at the moment we are really enjoying it and it's leading to good things hopefully for myself and my family.

"We just need to make sure all the boxes are ticked and we will get something signed up.

"The gaffer has mentioned some things and we have spoken, but I certainly haven't written anything off.

"We haven't agreed anything at the moment, there are no contracts to sign here or anywhere else.

"A lot of football has still to be played, a lot of things still to come. At the moment, I just need to concentrate on football and hopefully all will fall in to place."