BBC Sport - Arsenal 5-1 Everton: Aaron Ramsey on his hat-trick & Wales' Six Nations win
'It was a good day!' Ramsey on Arsenal hat-trick & Wales win
- From the section Arsenal
Arsenal and Wales midfielder Aaron Ramsey reflects on a successful day after he scored a hat-trick in the Gunners' 5-1 thrashing of Everton and Wales opened their Six Nations campaign with an emphatic 34-7 defeat of Scotland.
MATCH REPORT: Arsenal 5-1 Everton
WATCH MORE: Wales 34-7 Scotland highlights
Premier League manager reaction
