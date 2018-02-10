Ayr United v Rangers

Rangers defender Bruno Alves returns to the squad for the Scottish Cup meeting with Ayr

BBC coverage

How to follow: Listen on BBC Radio Scotland 810MW/DAB/online; text commentary on the BBC Sport website

Bruno Alves returns to the Rangers squad and is likely to start on the bench against Ayr United on Sunday.

The Portuguese defender has recovered from a calf injury and could feature in the Scottish Cup fifth-round tie.

Graham Dorrans, Ryan Jack, Ross McCrorie and Lee Wallace remain on the sidelines for last season's semi-finalists.

Free-scoring Ayr beat fellow League One side Arbroath 4-1 in the previous round and are second in their division.

Media playback is not supported on this device Ayr Utd have scored more goals than any other Scottish club, but can they score against Rangers?

PRE-MATCH VIEWS

Ayr United midfielder Michael Moffat: "The manager likes to go attacking. He plays two strikers and two wingers.

"So we are pretty attacking and we're pretty open at times. So I think that's why there is goals galore in our games."

Rangers manager Graeme Murty: "The fans have been through a great deal at this football club recently and the squad that deliver a trophy to them will see a massive outpouring of emotion.

"We think that on any given day, we are more than a match for the teams in this country.

"But we have to be in the next round. We want to be pushing at the highest level because our fans have suffered enough."