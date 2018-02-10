Aberdeen v Dundee United

Dundee United return to Pittodrie for the first time since November 2015

Stevie May is expected to return to action in Aberdeen's Scottish Cup fifth-round meeting with Dundee United.

The striker has had a series of ankle problems since before Christmas and has made a full return to training after a brief appearance in the last round.

Goalkeeper Joe Lewis, who is recovering from a knee injury, is the only Dons player missing for Sunday's tie.

Championship side Dundee United have not played since last month after last week's league game was postponed.

Aberdeen manager Derek McInnes: "I love cup football. We have a decent return in the last four and a bit years here.

"I think we've had three cup finals, five semi-finals out of eight or nine, so we are familiar with that type of game and playing at Hampden.

"The appetite to get back there and perform on that stage is there from my players and we don't make any bones of the intention to win the tournament.

"Whether that brings added pressure, that's where we are. We are a good side and feel this is a cup we can win."

Dundee United defender Paul Quinn: "We all came here to win the league first and foremost.

"We all agreed the cups would be a timely break. A change of focus, whether they would be positive or negative.

"We'll go there and try to win, and look forward to it.

"Their best chance of silverware is the Scottish Cup and maybe we can use that to our advantage, to play on their pressure."