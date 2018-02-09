Huddersfield Town v Bournemouth

There have been 32 goals scored in Bournemouth's last nine league matches - 3.5 goals per game on average

TEAM NEWS

Huddersfield will assess the fitness of Christopher Schindler and Laurent Depoitre, who both missed the midweek FA Cup win over Birmingham because of foot injuries.

Jonathan Hogg is set to be reinstated after he was rested against Birmingham.

Bournemouth defender Adam Smith may return from a thigh injury and Steve Cook could play despite suffering a hamstring problem last week.

Jermain Defoe and Tyrone Mings are long-term absentees.

MOTD COMMENTATOR'S NOTES

Alistair Mann: "Huddersfield should take great encouragement from the achievements of Sunday's visitors.

"Bournemouth have propelled themselves from the relegation zone to the top half of the table in just seven matches. In the longer term, it's also moved them a step closer to a third successive Premier League season.

"By contrast, Huddersfield are in the midst of an alarming slide and have not picked up a single point in 2018. As a result, they find themselves in the bottom three for the first time this campaign.

"Bournemouth are proof of how quickly things can change, yet, conversely, they are also not the ideal opponents when you're confidence is brittle."

WHAT THE MANAGERS SAY

Huddersfield manager David Wagner: "Bournemouth are a very strong opponent on a good run as well. They showed their quality in the first game (against us) and have shown consistency over the years with a good manager in Eddie Howe. We will have to over perform to be successful.

"We all together have to fight to stay up; everyone from the players to the whole town has to fight. We have to stay together, stick together, fight and believe."

Bournemouth manager Eddie Howe: "They've been big games for us lately and they don't get any bigger than the one we're just about to prepare for.

"The trouble with form is that it's temporary and we need to make sure that we keep our consistency levels.

"It's been such an unpredictable league this season with so many twists and turns. The points difference is so small that we're not looking at a points target, we're just focusing on trying to win every game."

LAWRO'S PREDICTION

I will be very interested to see the way that Huddersfield boss David Wagner approaches this game, at home and against a team as open as Bournemouth.

Huddersfield will be able to play against them, if they want to. How they set up will tell us a lot about how Wagner sees his side at the moment.

Prediction: 1-1

MATCH FACTS

Head-to-head

Huddersfield's only victory in their last 11 games against Bournemouth was by 5-1 in the Championship in August 2013.

Bournemouth won November's reverse fixture 4-0, with Callum Wilson scoring a hat-trick.

Huddersfield Town

Huddersfield have lost their last five league matches and conceded 14 goals in the process.

They have not lost six successive league fixtures since 1992-93, when they were in the third tier.

David Wagner's side have won only twice in 15 league matches, earning nine points from a possible 45.

They have scored just once in 620 Premier League minutes.

Bournemouth

The Cherries are unbeaten in their last seven league games, winning four and drawing three. It is their longest top-flight run without defeat.

They are unbeaten in their last three away games, drawing two and winning the other.

Bournemouth's tally of 15 points since Christmas Day is second only to Liverpool's 16. Huddersfield have only claimed two points over this period, which is the fewest.

The last nine league goals scored by Bournemouth have come in the second half of their matches.

SAM's verdict Most probable score: 1-1 Probability of draw: 28% Probability of home win: 32% Probability of away win: 40%

SAM (Sports Analytics Machine) is a super-computer created by @ProfIanMcHale at the University of Liverpool that is used to predict the outcome of football matches.