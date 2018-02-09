Newcastle United v Manchester United

Jose Mourinho has never won in the Premier League at St. James' Park in six previous attempts

TEAM NEWS

MOTD COMMENTATOR'S NOTES

Guy Mowbray: "It's Rafa v Jose, it's Newcastle v Manchester United - but it doesn't feel like one of the classic clashes of yesteryear.

"Benitez is at the other end of the table from Mourinho, and too preoccupied with keeping the Toon up to be concerned with his bitter rival from Liverpool-Chelsea battles and beyond (it even became a family affair!).

"It's nice to think that he'll see this as a 'free hit' and send a side out to attack a la the cavalier Kevin Keegan days and the famous 5-0…but he can't and won't.

"One point could be a precious one, if never, ever, a 'special one'."

WHAT THE MANAGERS SAY

LAWRO'S PREDICTION

Newcastle have not won at home in the league since October and this fixture is not exactly helpful when it comes to them trying to improve on that poor run at St James' Park.

Islam Slimani could make his debut and should give Newcastle more of a focal point in attack, but I just think we might see a classic Rafa Benitez performance at home against a top-six team - which is a bit like parking 10 buses, not just one.

Prediction: 0-2

MATCH FACTS

Head-to-head

Newcastle have won just twice in 28 Premier League meetings, most recently at home in 2012 (D7, L19).

The Red Devils have won nine of their last 13 league visits to St. James' Park (D3, L1).

Newcastle have conceded 92 Premier League goals against Manchester United, more than against any other club.

Newcastle United

Newcastle haven't won in eight Premier League games at St James' Park, their second-longest run without a home victory in the Premier League (D3, L5).

However, their only league defeat in six games came at leaders Manchester City (W1, D4).

They've failed to beat any side who go into the weekend in the top half of the table this season (D2, L10).

They are only one point better off than at this stage in the 2015-16 season, which ended in relegation.

Manchester United

Manchester United have kept clean sheets in five of their last six Premier League games. Their season's tally of 15 clean sheets is the most in the division.

United have lost just once in 10 top-flight outings (W6, D3). However, that defeat came in their last away game at Tottenham.

Jose Mourinho has never won a Premier League match at St James' Park (D3, L3).

Romelu Lukaku averages a goal or assist every 65 minutes against Newcastle in the Premier League, with six goals and four assists in 651 minutes.

Alexis Sanchez has eight goals in his last 10 Premier League games against newly-promoted sides.

However, Sanchez has played four Premier League games against Newcastle without scoring.

SAM's verdict Most probable score: 0-1 Probability of draw: 24% Probability of home win: 19% Probability of away win: 57%

SAM (Sports Analytics Machine) is a super-computer created by @ProfIanMcHale at the University of Liverpool that is used to predict the outcome of football matches.