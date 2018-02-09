Aston Villa v Birmingham City

Scott Hogan is yet to score in two derby appearances for Villa, but he did net twice against Birmingham for Brentford last season

Steve Bruce could name the same team for the fourth game in a row as Aston Villa face rivals Birmingham City.

Villa, who are looking for a seventh successive Championship win, may include loan signing Lewis Grabban in the squad after trained this week.

Birmingham are without full-back Jonathan Grounds, who could miss the rest of the season with a knee injury.

Winger Jacques Maghoma will be assessed after missing the last two matches with a groin injury.

Villa boss Bruce is hoping to be on the touchline having been on compassionate leave following the death of his father.

SAM's prediction Home win 62% Draw 23% Away win 15%

SAM, the Sports Analytics Machine, is a super-computer built by @ProfIanMcHale of the University of Liverpool.

Match facts

Villa are unbeaten in their last 11 league derbies against Birmingham City, having not lost to Blues since Emile Heskey and Julian Gray scored in a 2-0 win in March 2005.

Blues have not scored in any of their past four trips to Villa Park in all competitions, since Mikael Forssell's consolation goal in the 5-1 defeat in April 2008.

Villa boss Steve Bruce has not lost any of his seven home matches in all competitions against Birmingham since departing St Andrew's in 2007.

Blues boss Steve Cotterill has not visited Villa Park as a manager since October 2005 - his Burnley side lost 1-0 to Villa in a League Cup tie.

Villa have not won seven consecutive league matches since February 1990, when they were in the top flight.

Home winger Robert Snodgrass is enjoying his most productive league season (six goals, nine assists) since the 2011-12 campaign for Leeds United (13 goals, 13 assists).

Analysis

BBC WM's Aston Villa commentator Mark Regan

Villa go into this derby riding high after six consecutive wins. They are the form team in the division and will feel confident as the game is at Villa Park, where they are seven games unbeaten.

Robert Snodgrass has nine assists to his name and has weighed in with some crucial goals at Middlesbrough and Sheffield United recently, so he'll be a key figure going forward for Villa.

So too will Jack Grealish, who is blossoming into the player we all thought he could become.

BBC WM's Birmingham City commentator Richard Wilford

While Villa's recent run of form is eye-popping, it is fair to say that Birmingham come into the game in their most confident period of the season.

Steve Cotterill has a settled side and a formation that has worked well - as a yield of 13 points from their last six games demonstrates.

Replacing the consistent Jonathan Grounds at left-back could be the key. Cotterill will most likely switch Maxime Colin to the left and give loan defender Carl Jenkinson his first league start since August at right-back.

Blues' front three need to continue in their recent vein, led by the increasingly impressive Sam Gallagher.