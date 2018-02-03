Borussia Mönchengladbach 0-1 RB Leipzig

Match ends, Borussia Mönchengladbach 0, RB Leipzig 1.
Ademola Lookman struck the winner on his debut three days after leaving Everton on loan as RB Leipzig won at Borussia Moenchengladbach.
The 20-year-old moved on deadline day despite Everton manager Sam Allardyce urging him to move on loan in England.
After being on the pitch 11 minutes, Lookman drove into the bottom corner for an 89th-minute winner.
He becomes the first Englishman to score in the Bundesliga since Owen Hargreaves at Bayern Munich in 2005.
Allardyce said Lookman's move to Leipzig was "one of the most unusual situations I've been in", adding the deal was a "big challenge" for the player's development.
The former England manager said he hoped Lookman "proves us all wrong" and in finding the net on debut, his goal delivered Leipzig's first win in three matches, moving them third in the table.
England Under-21 international Lookman joined the Toffees from Charlton for £11m in January 2017 and has made seven Premier League appearances this season, starting one game.
Line-ups
B Mgladbach
- 21Sippel
- 24JantschkeBooked at 78mins
- 28Ginter
- 4Vestergaard
- 30Elvedi
- 7HerrmannSubstituted forCuisanceat 58'minutes
- 6Kramer
- 8Zakaria
- 32Grifo
- 13StindlBooked at 18mins
- 10T Hazard
Substitutes
- 2Egbo
- 3Oxford
- 18Drmic
- 23Hofmann
- 26Bobadilla
- 27Cuisance
- 35Nicolas
RB Leipzig
- 32Gulácsi
- 27LaimerBooked at 64mins
- 4Orban
- 5Upamecano
- 16Klostermann
- 44Kampl
- 31DemmeSubstituted forIlsankerat 90+5'minutes
- 8Keita
- 7SabitzerBooked at 61mins
- 11Werner
- 17Tué Na BangnaSubstituted forLookmanat 78'minutes
Substitutes
- 3Fernandes da Silva Junior
- 6Konaté
- 9Poulsen
- 13Ilsanker
- 18Lookman
- 28Mvogo
- 29Augustin
- Referee:
- Tobias Stieler
- Attendance:
- 49,018
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home46%
- Away54%
- Shots
- Home10
- Away16
- Shots on Target
- Home3
- Away6
- Corners
- Home1
- Away7
- Fouls
- Home14
- Away13
