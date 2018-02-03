German Bundesliga
B Mgladbach0RB Leipzig1

Borussia Mönchengladbach 0-1 RB Leipzig

RB Leipzig coach Ralph Hasenhuettl celebrated with Ademola Lookman after the win
RB Leipzig coach Ralph Hasenhuettl celebrated with Ademola Lookman after the win

Ademola Lookman struck the winner on his debut three days after leaving Everton on loan as RB Leipzig won at Borussia Moenchengladbach.

The 20-year-old moved on deadline day despite Everton manager Sam Allardyce urging him to move on loan in England.

After being on the pitch 11 minutes, Lookman drove into the bottom corner for an 89th-minute winner.

He becomes the first Englishman to score in the Bundesliga since Owen Hargreaves at Bayern Munich in 2005.

Allardyce said Lookman's move to Leipzig was "one of the most unusual situations I've been in", adding the deal was a "big challenge" for the player's development.

The former England manager said he hoped Lookman "proves us all wrong" and in finding the net on debut, his goal delivered Leipzig's first win in three matches, moving them third in the table.

England Under-21 international Lookman joined the Toffees from Charlton for £11m in January 2017 and has made seven Premier League appearances this season, starting one game.

Line-ups

B Mgladbach

  • 21Sippel
  • 24JantschkeBooked at 78mins
  • 28Ginter
  • 4Vestergaard
  • 30Elvedi
  • 7HerrmannSubstituted forCuisanceat 58'minutes
  • 6Kramer
  • 8Zakaria
  • 32Grifo
  • 13StindlBooked at 18mins
  • 10T Hazard

Substitutes

  • 2Egbo
  • 3Oxford
  • 18Drmic
  • 23Hofmann
  • 26Bobadilla
  • 27Cuisance
  • 35Nicolas

RB Leipzig

  • 32Gulácsi
  • 27LaimerBooked at 64mins
  • 4Orban
  • 5Upamecano
  • 16Klostermann
  • 44Kampl
  • 31DemmeSubstituted forIlsankerat 90+5'minutes
  • 8Keita
  • 7SabitzerBooked at 61mins
  • 11Werner
  • 17Tué Na BangnaSubstituted forLookmanat 78'minutes

Substitutes

  • 3Fernandes da Silva Junior
  • 6Konaté
  • 9Poulsen
  • 13Ilsanker
  • 18Lookman
  • 28Mvogo
  • 29Augustin
Referee:
Tobias Stieler
Attendance:
49,018

Match Stats

Home TeamB MgladbachAway TeamRB Leipzig
Possession
Home46%
Away54%
Shots
Home10
Away16
Shots on Target
Home3
Away6
Corners
Home1
Away7
Fouls
Home14
Away13

Live Text

Match ends, Borussia Mönchengladbach 0, RB Leipzig 1.

Full Time

Second Half ends, Borussia Mönchengladbach 0, RB Leipzig 1.

Marcel Sabitzer (RB Leipzig) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Foul by Jannik Vestergaard (Borussia Mönchengladbach).

Substitution

Substitution, RB Leipzig. Stefan Ilsanker replaces Diego Demme.

Foul by Diego Demme (RB Leipzig).

Jannik Vestergaard (Borussia Mönchengladbach) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

Willi Orban (RB Leipzig) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Foul by Lars Stindl (Borussia Mönchengladbach).

Attempt saved. Thorgan Hazard (Borussia Mönchengladbach) right footed shot from the centre of the box is saved in the bottom left corner. Assisted by Lars Stindl.

Offside, Borussia Mönchengladbach. Christoph Kramer tries a through ball, but Lars Stindl is caught offside.

Offside, RB Leipzig. Ademola Lookman tries a through ball, but Timo Werner is caught offside.

Goal!

Goal! Borussia Mönchengladbach 0, RB Leipzig 1. Ademola Lookman (RB Leipzig) right footed shot from the right side of the box to the bottom left corner. Assisted by Naby Keita.

Attempt saved. Vincenzo Grifo (Borussia Mönchengladbach) right footed shot from the centre of the box is saved in the centre of the goal. Assisted by Thorgan Hazard.

Hand ball by Ademola Lookman (RB Leipzig).

Corner, RB Leipzig. Conceded by Tobias Sippel.

Attempt saved. Marcel Sabitzer (RB Leipzig) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the top right corner.

Substitution

Substitution, RB Leipzig. Ademola Lookman replaces Bruma.

Booking

Tony Jantschke (Borussia Mönchengladbach) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.

Naby Keita (RB Leipzig) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

Foul by Tony Jantschke (Borussia Mönchengladbach).

Naby Keita (RB Leipzig) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Foul by Tony Jantschke (Borussia Mönchengladbach).

Attempt missed. Naby Keita (RB Leipzig) right footed shot from very close range is just a bit too high. Assisted by Marcel Sabitzer with a cross.

Offside, Borussia Mönchengladbach. Jannik Vestergaard tries a through ball, but Thorgan Hazard is caught offside.

Offside, RB Leipzig. Konrad Laimer tries a through ball, but Marcel Sabitzer is caught offside.

Attempt missed. Michaël Cuisance (Borussia Mönchengladbach) left footed shot from more than 35 yards misses to the left. Assisted by Thorgan Hazard following a fast break.

Foul by Diego Demme (RB Leipzig).

Michaël Cuisance (Borussia Mönchengladbach) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Willi Orban (RB Leipzig) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Foul by Michaël Cuisance (Borussia Mönchengladbach).

Attempt missed. Timo Werner (RB Leipzig) header from the centre of the box is just a bit too high. Assisted by Kevin Kampl with a cross following a set piece situation.

Hand ball by Denis Zakaria (Borussia Mönchengladbach).

Booking

Konrad Laimer (RB Leipzig) is shown the yellow card.

Foul by Konrad Laimer (RB Leipzig).

Vincenzo Grifo (Borussia Mönchengladbach) wins a free kick on the left wing.

Attempt blocked. Michaël Cuisance (Borussia Mönchengladbach) left footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked. Assisted by Vincenzo Grifo.

Booking

Marcel Sabitzer (RB Leipzig) is shown the yellow card for hand ball.

Hand ball by Marcel Sabitzer (RB Leipzig).

Corner, RB Leipzig. Conceded by Tobias Sippel.

Scores, Results & Fixtures

Saturday 3rd February 2018

As It Stands

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Bayern Munich21172251163553
2B Leverkusen2198441271435
3RB Leipzig2110563329435
4B Dortmund2197545291634
5Schalke219753327634
6Frankfurt209652620633
7B Mgladbach219483033-331
8Augsburg207762926328
9Hoffenheim217773233-128
10Hertha Berlin216962828027
11Hannover207672830-227
12Freiburg2151062235-1325
13Wolfsburg2141252425-124
14Stuttgart2163121727-1021
15Werder Bremen214891826-820
16Mainz2155112437-1320
17Hamburg2044121629-1316
18Köln2134141737-2013
View full German Bundesliga table

Top Stories

Get Inspired Activity Finder

Run by the BBC and partners

Find ways to get active near you:

A few Aldershot Senior Ski Club members

Winter Ski Training
Fun Rugby sessions for boys and girls age 2-7 yrs!

Rugbytots

For more ideas, information and inspiration, visit bbc.co.uk/getinspired