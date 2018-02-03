BBC Sport - Ballymena United beat Ballinamallard 4-3 on penalties in Irish Cup sixth round
Ballymena defeat Ballinamallard on penalties
Ballymena United beat Ballinamallard United 4-3 on penalties after coming from two goals down to draw 2-2 in the Irish Cup sixth round at the Showgrounds.
