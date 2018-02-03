BBC Sport - Irish Cup: Coleraine ease past Institute into quarter-finals
Coleraine ease past Institute into quarter-finals
- From the section Irish
Coleraine ease past derby rivals Institute 4-0 at Ballycastle Road to seal their place in the quarter-finals of the Irish Cup.
Jamie McGonigle scored twice, with Eoin Bradley and Dean Curry also finding the net for the Bannsiders.
