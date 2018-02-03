BBC Sport - Irish Cup: Coleraine ease past Institute into quarter-finals

Coleraine ease past Institute into quarter-finals

  • From the section Irish

Coleraine ease past derby rivals Institute 4-0 at Ballycastle Road to seal their place in the quarter-finals of the Irish Cup.

Jamie McGonigle scored twice, with Eoin Bradley and Dean Curry also finding the net for the Bannsiders.

