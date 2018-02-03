BBC Sport - Arsenal 5-1 Everton: Allardyce 'very angry' after defeat at Arsenal
Allardyce 'very angry' after heavy defeat at Arsenal
- From the section Everton
Everton boss Sam Allardyce is left feeling "very angry" at his players after they suffered a 5-1 Premier League defeat at Arsenal.
MATCH REPORT: Arsenal 5-1 Everton
