BBC Sport - Irish Cup: Glenavon beat Dungannon Swifts 3-0 to reach last eight
Glenavon beat Swifts to reach last eight
- From the section Irish
Glenavon beat Dungannon Swifts 3-0 at Mourneview Park to reach the quarter-finals of the Irish Cup, Andy Mitchell, Stephen Murray and Marc Griffin scoring the goals.
Dungannon had Mark Patton sent-off late in the game.
Top videos
Top Stories
Get Inspired Activity Finder
Run by the BBC and partners
Find ways to get active near you:
For more ideas, information and inspiration, visit bbc.co.uk/getinspired