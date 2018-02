Cliftonville's Jamie Harney in action against Andrew Waterworth of Linfield

Irish Cup holders Linfield will face Cliftonville at Windsor Park in the quarter-finals of this year's competition on Saturday 3 March.

The clubs were paired together in Saturday's draw, which took place after the sixth-round games.

Last year's beaten finalists Coleraine will be at home to Glentoran, with Glenavon hosting Loughgall.

Ballymena United will enjoy home advantage against Larne in the last eight at the Showgrounds.