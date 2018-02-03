Rangers 1-2 Hibernian: victory 'up there' with beating Barca - Neil Lennon

Hibernian manager Neil Lennon said he could not be more proud of his players after their win at Ibrox

Hibernian manager Neil Lennon said steering his injury-depleted side to victory over Rangers was "up there" with beating Barcelona as Celtic boss.

Lennon went to Ibrox without four first-team players, then lost Brandon Barker to injury early on, but still ran out 2-1 winners.

"It's up there in my managerial career with the Barcelona result," Lennon told BBC Scotland.

"Just under the circumstances, the injuries that we had."

Hibernian striker Jamie MacLaren scored the winning goal against Rangers from the penalty spot

The visitors opened the scoring at Ibrox when John McGinn drilled a long-range shot low into the bottom corner of the net.

Rangers equalised after the break through Sean Goss's free-kick, but Hibs regained the lead soon after when Scott Allan was brought down by James Tavernier inside the box and Jamie MacLaren - the first-half replacement for Barker - scored from the spot.

"It's our fifth game in 13 days, I've lost [Paul] Hanlon, I've lost [Darren] McGregor, I've lost [Steven] Whittaker, I've lost [David] Gray," Lennon said.

"So I've got Lewis Stevenson, my left back, playing left centre-back, I've got John McGinn, a midfielder, playing left wing back, I've got Martin Boyle, a winger, playing right wing-back. So there were a lot of square pegs in round holes.

Hibernian defeated Rangers at Ibrox for the second time this season

"But the new boys had another excellent game, Scott Allan was fantastic and we really played some good football, especially in the first half. I couldn't be more proud of my team. To go there when Rangers have their tails up and play so strongly is fantastic.

"[MacLaren's] movement was excellent and his link-up play with [Florian] Kamberi was very good, considering they haven't played together before. He's smart, he's intelligent, and he took the responsibility of the penalty as well, no-one was getting the ball off him.

"He's a little bit undercooked still in terms of football, but he can be delighted with his contribution. The players are off until Thursday now and it's a well-deserved rest. They've covered themselves in glory this week."

Rangers manager Graeme Murty said his side was "naive" to allow Hibs to regain the lead only moments after the Ibrox side had equalised.

Rangers manager Graeme Murty said his side was "naive" to concede again so soon after equalising

"Regardless of whether it's a penalty or not we've put ourselves in a situation where a poor press at the wrong time has allowed them into our final third," Murty said.

"James [Tavernier] said it was the softest thing he's ever seen. I asked him, 'Have you put your hands on him'. He said, 'No'. There's nothing you can do about it now but it's a lesson to us all that if you get into that area, the last thing you want to do is let the referee be a factor in the game and we've managed to make that happen.

"Of course it feels like an opportunity missed. I said to the players we can't worry about what's happened [at Rugby Park, where leaders Celtic lost]. We have to take care of business. We should be walking out of here with a minimum of a point but we're going away with nothing."