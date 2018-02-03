BBC Sport - Arsenal 5-1 Everton: Wenger delighted with Aubameyang and Mkhitaryan debuts
Wenger delighted with Aubameyang & Mkhitaryan debuts
- From the section Arsenal
Arsene Wenger praises the performances of debutants Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang and Henrikh Mkhitaryan after a 5-1 victory over Everton.
MATCH REPORT: Aubameyang scores as Arsenal put five past Everton
Watch highlights on Match of the Day, Saturday 3 February at 22:30 GMT on BBC One and the BBC Sport website & app.
Premier League manager reaction
