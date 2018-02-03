BBC Sport - Brighton 3-1 West Ham: Hammers are in a 'difficult position' - Moyes
Moyes says West Ham are in 'difficult position'
- From the section West Ham
West Ham manager David Moyes admits his club are in a 'difficult position' after a 3-1 defeat at Brighton leaves them just three points above the relegation zone.
MATCH REPORT:
Watch highlights on Match of the Day, Saturday 3 February at 22:30 GMT on BBC One and the BBC Sport website & app.
Premier League manager reaction
Top Stories
Get Inspired Activity Finder
Run by the BBC and partners
Find ways to get active near you:
For more ideas, information and inspiration, visit bbc.co.uk/getinspired