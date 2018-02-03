BBC Sport - Brighton 3-1 West Ham: Hughton says win was 'thoroughly deserved'
Brighton win 'thoroughly deserved' - Hughton
- From the section Brighton
Brighton manager Chris Hughton says his side 'thoroughly deserved' their 3-1 Premier League win over West Ham.
MATCH REPORT:
Watch highlights on Match of the Day, Saturday 3 February at 22:30 GMT on BBC One and the BBC Sport website & app.
Premier League manager reaction
Top Stories
Get Inspired Activity Finder
Run by the BBC and partners
Find ways to get active near you:
For more ideas, information and inspiration, visit bbc.co.uk/getinspired