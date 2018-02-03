BBC Sport - West Brom 2-3 Southampton: Win at West Brom gives Saints belief - Pellegrino
Win at West Brom gives Saints belief - Pellegrino
- From the section Southampton
Southampton boss Mauricio Pellegrino says his side's 3-2 win at West Brom, their first win in 12 matches, will give them the "belief" to push on and try to avoid relegation.
MATCH REPORT: West Brom 2-3 Southampton
Watch highlights on Match of the Day, Saturday 3rd February at 22:30 GMT on BBC One and the BBC Sport website & app.
Premier League manager reaction
