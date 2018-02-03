BBC Sport - West Brom 2-3 Southampton: Pardew reflects on 'painful' defeat for Baggies
Pardew reflects on 'painful' defeat for Baggies
- From the section West Brom
West Bromwich Albion manager Alan Pardew describes his side's 3-2 home defeat by Southampton - their first Premier League win since November - as "painful".
MATCH REPORT: West Brom 2-3 Southampton
Watch highlights on Match of the Day, Saturday 3rd February at 22:30 GMT on BBC One and the BBC Sport website & app.
