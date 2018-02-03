BBC Sport - Bournemouth 2-1 Stoke City: Lambert frustrated with 'unacceptable' marking
'Unacceptable' marking cost Stoke the match - Lambert
Stoke manager Paul Lambert is not happy after his side lost from a winning position at Bournemouth - the Potters' first defeat since Lambert took charge.
MATCH REPORT: Bournemouth 2-1 Stoke City
Watch highlights on Match of the Day, Saturday 3rd February at 22:30 GMT on BBC One and the BBC Sport website & app.
