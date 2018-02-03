Irish Cup sixth round: Gormley hits treble as Reds beat Crues

Joe Gormley celebrates scoring against Crusader in the Irish Cup derby in north Belfast

Joe Gormley bagged a hat-trick as Cliftonville beat 10-man Crusaders 4-1 in a controversial Irish Cup derby.

It was scoreless when Declan Caddell was sent-off and Gormley missed the resulting penalty.

Referee Raymond Hetherington ordered the spot-kick to be retaken as Caddell had not left the field - Crusaders protested but Gormley scored.

Loughgall produced the only upset, defeating eight-man Ards 2-1 while holders Linfield beat Newry City 1-0.

Blues striker Andrew Waterworth slotted home the only goal to see off their impressive Championship opposition.

Ards made a perfect start in their sixth-round tie at Lakeview Park with Josh Kelly's deflected opener after just 42 seconds.

Congratulations for Andrew Waterworth after his first-half strike against Newry City

But it turned into a nightmare for the Premiership side as Gary Liggett levelled from a penalty before Ards had three players sent-off in the second half.

Kyle Cherry, Michael Ruddy and Ross Clarke got their marching orders before Ricky Copeland's last-gasp winner as Loughgall made the quarter-finals for a second time in the last three seasons.

Larne thumped Dundela 6-1 to make it two Championship teams to progress to the last eight with Martin Donnelly netting twice at Inver Park.

Turning point

The big tie of the round took place at Solitude and Cliftonville's dramatic opener on 38 minutes proved to be the turning point after Crusaders had bossed affairs.

Caddell's foul on Rory Donnelly saw the midfielder pick up a second yellow and the spot-kick was awarded, only for Brian Jensen to deny Gormley.

Referee Raymond Hetherington shows Declan Caddell the red card in the sixth-round game at Solitude

The referee was alerted that Caddell was still making his way off the pitch when the penalty was struck, so he ordered a re-take.

Crusaders protests were waved away before Gormley converted at the second attempt and he doubled the lead with another penalty before the break.

Gormley fired home to complete his treble and Stephen Garrett added a fourth before Gavin Whyte pulled one back from a penalty.

Premiership title challengers Coleraine eased to a 4-1 victory over Championship leaders and neighbours Institute at the Showgrounds.

Jamie McGonigle grabbed a double with Eoin Bradley also on target along with a Dean Curry won goal.

Curtis Allen had an afternoon to remember with the Glentoran forward scoring all four goals in the 4-0 victory at Ballyclare Comrades.

Glenavon also enjoyed a comfortable win, overcoming Dungannon Swifts 3-0 at Mourneview Park.

Dungannon defender Terry Fitzpatrick wins this aerial duel with Glenavon's Bobby Burns

Andrew Mitchell, Stephen Murray and Marc Griffin were on the scoresheet while the Swifts had Mark Patton dismissed on 55 minutes.

Ballymena United complete the eight teams in the quarter-finals but the Sky Blues needed penalties to edge past Ballinamallard United.

Goals from Stephen O'Flynn and Shane McGinty put the Mallards 2-0 in front but Johnny Murray's second goal two minutes from time sent the game into extra-time before Ballymena won the shoot-out.