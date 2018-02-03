League Two: Montrose extend lead at top, while Clyde win five-goal thriller

David Goodwillie scored twice as Clyde beat Edinburgh City 3-3

Montrose extended their lead in League Two to four points with a 1-0 win over second-placed Peterhead.

In a closely-fought encounter, the leaders ramped up the pressure as the second half went on and finally made the breakthrough in the 76th minute through Chris Templeman.

Third-placed Stenhousemuir hammered nine-man Berwick 4-0, and Stirling were 3-1 winners over Elgin City.

Cowdenbeath and Annan drew 1-1, while Clyde beat Edinburgh City 3-2.

Jimmy Scott headed Stenhousemuir in front against Berwick Rangers, and though he wasted a good opportunity for a second, it arrived before half-time courtesy of Harry Paton.

Kieran Stewart's red card early in the second half ended Berwick's comeback hopes and Alan Cook and Martin Scott added to the score before Gary Phillips was also dismissed.

Stirling moved three points ahead of Elgin in the race for the final play-off place after winning 3-1 in the meeting between the two sides.

The division's top scorer Darren Smith gave Stirling a 10th-minute lead with a well-taken 22nd goal of the season in all competitions - and he soon made it 20 in the league as he doubled his side's lead from Ross McGeachie's cross.

Peter MacDonald headed the third before Elgin pulled one back through Jordan Allan's deflected strike.

Rock-bottom Cowdenbeath missed out on only their second win of the season as Annan came back to draw 1-1 at Galabank.

Brad Smith fired the Fifers ahead with his first goal for the club, but they could not hold on as Rabin Omar netted a second-half equaliser.

The basement club then had Jamie Pyper sent off, though the initial penalty award was changed to a free-kick just outside the box after consultation between the officials, and the visitors held on for a point.

They are still eight adrift of Edinburgh City, who lost 3-2 at Clyde in a dramatic encounter.

Clyde hit the post early through Mark Lamont before David Goodwillie made the 14th-minute breakthrough. Barry Cuddihy doubled the lead before half-time, following up after Goodwillie's shot was saved.

Scott Shepherd pulled one back and then won the penalty from which Josh Walker equalised, and Edinburgh had a potential winning goal disallowed before Clyde snatched it through Goodwillie's second goal two minutes from time.