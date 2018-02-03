BBC Sport - Leicester 1-1 Swansea: Carvalhal pleased point against Foxes
'Fantastic, phenomenal' Carvalhal pleased with point at Leicester
- From the section Swansea
Swansea City manager Carlos Carvalhal is delighted after his side come from behind to earn a point at Leicester City.
MATCH REPORT: Leicester City 1-1 Swansea City
Watch highlights on Match of the Day, Saturday 3 February at 22:30 GMT on BBC One and the BBC Sport website & app.
Premier League manager reaction
Top Stories
Get Inspired Activity Finder
Run by the BBC and partners
Find ways to get active near you:
For more ideas, information and inspiration, visit bbc.co.uk/getinspired