BBC Sport - Leicester 1-1 Swansea: Foxes deserved more than a point - Puel
Leicester deserved more than a point - Puel
- From the section Leicester
Leicester City manager Claude Puel feels the Foxes deserved all three points from their 1-1 draw against Swansea City at the King Power Stadium.
MATCH REPORT: Leicester City 1-1 Swansea City
Watch highlights on Match of the Day, Saturday 3 February at 22:30 GMT on BBC One and the BBC Sport website & app.
Premier League manager reaction
Top Stories
Get Inspired Activity Finder
Run by the BBC and partners
Find ways to get active near you:
For more ideas, information and inspiration, visit bbc.co.uk/getinspired