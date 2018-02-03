BBC Sport - Burnley 1-1 Man City Burnley play the most 'British' football - Guardiola
City were 'outstanding' against Burnley - Guardiola
- From the section Man City
Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola says his side were "outstanding" in their 1-1 draw at Burnley, despite missing a host of chances.
MATCH REPORT: Burnley 1-1 Manchester City
Watch highlights on Match of the Day, Saturday 3 February at 22:30 GMT on BBC One and the BBC Sport website & app.
Premier League manager reaction
Get Inspired Activity Finder
Run by the BBC and partners
Find ways to get active near you:
For more ideas, information and inspiration, visit bbc.co.uk/getinspired