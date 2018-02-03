French Ligue 1
Lille0PSG3

Lille v Paris Saint Germain

Match report to follow.

Line-ups

Lille

  • 16Maignan
  • 15
  • 34Dabila
  • 3AlonsoBooked at 74mins
  • 25Ballo-Toure
  • 6Amadou
  • 7El Ghazi
  • 21BissoumaSubstituted forMaia Alencarat 81'minutes
  • 23Mendes Ribeiro
  • 27MendylSubstituted forPepeat 57'minutes
  • 9PonceSubstituted forde Araujo Guimarães Netoat 66'minutes

Substitutes

  • 11de Araujo Guimarães Neto
  • 14Faraj
  • 19Pepe
  • 20Maia Alencar
  • 26Bahlouli
  • 30Koffi
  • 33Soumare

PSG

  • 16Areola
  • 32Dani Alves
  • 5Marquinhos
  • 2Thiago Silva
  • 17Berchiche Izeta
  • 6VerrattiBooked at 56minsSubstituted forNkunkuat 85'minutes
  • 18Lo Celso
  • 27PastoreSubstituted forDiarraat 64'minutes
  • 11Di MaríaSubstituted forMeunierat 72'minutes
  • 9Cavani
  • 10Neymar

Substitutes

  • 1Trapp
  • 3Kimpembe
  • 12Meunier
  • 19Diarra
  • 20Kurzawa
  • 24Nkunku
  • 33N'Soki
Referee:
Johan Hamel

Match Stats

Home TeamLilleAway TeamPSG
Possession
Home30%
Away70%
Shots
Home8
Away18
Shots on Target
Home3
Away8
Corners
Home3
Away9
Fouls
Home11
Away3

Live Text

Goal!

Goal! Lille 0, Paris Saint Germain 3. Giovani Lo Celso (Paris Saint Germain) left footed shot from outside the box to the top right corner. Assisted by Lass Diarra.

Attempt missed. Edinson Cavani (Paris Saint Germain) right footed shot from a difficult angle on the left misses to the left. Assisted by Neymar with a cross following a corner.

Corner, Paris Saint Germain. Conceded by Thiago Mendes.

Corner, Paris Saint Germain. Conceded by Edgar Ié.

Substitution

Substitution, Paris Saint Germain. Christopher Nkunku replaces Marco Verratti.

Attempt saved. Anwar El Ghazi (Lille) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the bottom left corner. Assisted by Thiago Maia.

Foul by Giovani Lo Celso (Paris Saint Germain).

Thiago Mendes (Lille) wins a free kick on the right wing.

Substitution

Substitution, Lille. Thiago Maia replaces Yves Bissouma.

Offside, Lille. Luiz Araujo tries a through ball, but Nicolas Pepe is caught offside.

Goal!

Goal! Lille 0, Paris Saint Germain 2. Neymar (Paris Saint Germain) from a free kick with a right footed shot to the top left corner.

Edinson Cavani (Paris Saint Germain) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

Foul by Kouadio Dabila (Lille).

Attempt missed. Dani Alves (Paris Saint Germain) right footed shot from outside the box is too high from a direct free kick.

Booking

Junior Alonso (Lille) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.

Neymar (Paris Saint Germain) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

Foul by Junior Alonso (Lille).

Offside, Lille. Ibrahim Amadou tries a through ball, but Nicolas Pepe is caught offside.

Substitution

Substitution, Paris Saint Germain. Thomas Meunier replaces Ángel Di María.

Attempt missed. Neymar (Paris Saint Germain) right footed shot from outside the box is too high from a direct free kick.

Marco Verratti (Paris Saint Germain) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

Foul by Thiago Mendes (Lille).

Offside, Paris Saint Germain. Lass Diarra tries a through ball, but Neymar is caught offside.

Substitution

Substitution, Lille. Luiz Araujo replaces Ezequiel Ponce.

Substitution

Substitution, Paris Saint Germain. Lass Diarra replaces Javier Pastore.

Yuri (Paris Saint Germain) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Foul by Yves Bissouma (Lille).

Attempt saved. Edinson Cavani (Paris Saint Germain) header from the right side of the box is saved in the centre of the goal. Assisted by Ángel Di María with a cross.

Corner, Paris Saint Germain. Conceded by Fode Ballo-Toure.

Attempt missed. Thiago Mendes (Lille) right footed shot from outside the box is too high. Assisted by Ibrahim Amadou.

Attempt blocked. Thiago Mendes (Lille) right footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked. Assisted by Anwar El Ghazi.

Corner, Lille. Conceded by Yuri.

Substitution

Substitution, Lille. Nicolas Pepe replaces Hamza Mendyl.

Booking

Marco Verratti (Paris Saint Germain) is shown the yellow card for hand ball.

Hand ball by Marco Verratti (Paris Saint Germain).

Corner, Paris Saint Germain. Conceded by Mike Maignan.

Attempt saved. Neymar (Paris Saint Germain) right footed shot from the centre of the box is saved in the top right corner. Assisted by Marco Verratti.

Corner, Lille. Conceded by Alphonse Areola.

Attempt saved. Anwar El Ghazi (Lille) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the bottom left corner.

Foul by Giovani Lo Celso (Paris Saint Germain).

Scores, Results & Fixtures

Saturday 3rd February 2018

As It Stands

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1PSG24202275175862
2Marseille24156353272651
3Lyon23146352252748
4Monaco23145453242947
5Nantes2311482221137
6Nice2310492933-434
7Montpellier2371062019131
8Rennes2394102832-431
9Bordeaux2385102732-529
10Guingamp2385102432-829
11Dijon2384113346-1328
12Strasbourg2376102839-1127
13Caen2383121526-1127
14Saint-Étienne2375112238-1626
15Amiens2374122025-525
16Angers2351082632-625
17Lille2474132137-1625
18Troyes2373132232-1024
19Toulouse2365122132-1123
20Metz2453162345-2218
View full French Ligue 1 table

