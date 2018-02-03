Match ends, Inter Milan 1, Crotone 1.
Inter Milan 1-1 Crotone
Inter Milan extended their winless run in Serie A to eight games with a draw against relegation-threatened Crotone.
Striker Eder had given the home side the lead with a deflected header in the first half, but they could not hold on.
Midfielder Andrea Barberis scuffed in the leveller in the second period for Crotone, who are three points above the drop zone.
Inter suffered their fifth straight draw and their fourth consecutive 1-1 result in the Italian top flight.
Luciano Spalletti's side missed the chance to move above third-placed Lazio, who face Genoa on Monday (kick-off 19:45 GMT).
Leaders Napoli and champions Juventus are in action on Sunday.
Line-ups
Inter Milan
- 1Handanovic
- 33D'Ambrosio
- 37Skriniar
- 25Miranda
- 29Chagas EstevaoSubstituted forCavaco Canceloat 74'minutes
- 11Vecino
- 20Valero Iglesias
- 77BrozovicSubstituted forKaramohat 77'minutes
- 87CandrevaSubstituted forRafinhaat 64'minutes
- 23ÉderBooked at 60mins
- 44Perisic
Substitutes
- 2López
- 5Gagliardini
- 7Cavaco Cancelo
- 8Rafinha
- 13Ranocchia
- 17Karamoh
- 21Santon
- 27Padelli
- 46Berni
- 63Emmers
- 99Pinamonti
Crotone
- 1Cordaz
- 37FaraoniSubstituted forSimicat 84'minutes
- 7Ceccherini
- 23Capuano
- 87MartellaSubstituted forPavlovicat 58'minutes
- 10Barberis
- 38MandragoraBooked at 29mins
- 92BenaliBooked at 80mins
- 11RicciBooked at 89mins
- 29TrottaSubstituted forStoianat 77'minutes
- 9Nalini
Substitutes
- 3Festa
- 5Stoian
- 6Rohden
- 13Izco
- 14Suljic
- 17Budimir
- 20Pavlovic
- 21Zanellato
- 34Simic
- 89Crociata
- 93Ajeti
- 99Tochukwu Nwankwo
- Referee:
- Daniele Orsato
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home63%
- Away37%
- Shots
- Home11
- Away11
- Shots on Target
- Home2
- Away2
- Corners
- Home7
- Away4
- Fouls
- Home14
- Away8
Live Text
Full Time
Second Half ends, Inter Milan 1, Crotone 1.
Attempt missed. Federico Ricci (Crotone) left footed shot from outside the box misses to the left. Assisted by Adrian Stoian.
Foul by Ivan Perisic (Inter Milan).
Alex Cordaz (Crotone) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Corner, Inter Milan. Conceded by Stefan Simic.
Attempt missed. Ivan Perisic (Inter Milan) right footed shot from the left side of the box misses to the left.
Attempt blocked. Ivan Perisic (Inter Milan) right footed shot from the left side of the box is blocked. Assisted by Éder with a headed pass.
Offside, Crotone. Adrian Stoian tries a through ball, but Andrea Nalini is caught offside.
Foul by Rafinha (Inter Milan).
Rolando Mandragora (Crotone) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Booking
Federico Ricci (Crotone) is shown the yellow card.
Offside, Crotone. Adrian Stoian tries a through ball, but Federico Ricci is caught offside.
Offside, Inter Milan. Rafinha tries a through ball, but Éder is caught offside.
Corner, Inter Milan. Conceded by Stefan Simic.
João Cancelo (Inter Milan) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Andrea Nalini (Crotone).
Substitution
Substitution, Crotone. Stefan Simic replaces Davide Faraoni because of an injury.
Dangerous play by Miranda (Inter Milan).
Andrea Nalini (Crotone) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Delay over. They are ready to continue.
Delay in match Davide Faraoni (Crotone) because of an injury.
Attempt blocked. Ivan Perisic (Inter Milan) header from the left side of the six yard box is blocked. Assisted by Rafinha.
Attempt missed. Ivan Perisic (Inter Milan) right footed shot from the left side of the box is close, but misses to the left. Assisted by Matías Vecino.
Booking
Ahmad Benali (Crotone) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
Matías Vecino (Inter Milan) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Ahmad Benali (Crotone).
Substitution
Substitution, Crotone. Adrian Stoian replaces Marcello Trotta.
Substitution
Substitution, Inter Milan. Yann Karamoh replaces Marcelo Brozovic.
Attempt missed. Marcello Trotta (Crotone) left footed shot from the left side of the box is close, but misses to the right. Assisted by Rolando Mandragora.
Foul by Rafinha (Inter Milan).
Federico Ricci (Crotone) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Attempt blocked. Milan Skriniar (Inter Milan) left footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked. Assisted by Marcelo Brozovic with a cross.
Substitution
Substitution, Inter Milan. João Cancelo replaces Dalbert.
Corner, Inter Milan. Conceded by Federico Ceccherini.
Attempt blocked. Éder (Inter Milan) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by Dalbert.
Attempt saved. Danilo D'Ambrosio (Inter Milan) left footed shot from outside the box is saved in the bottom right corner. Assisted by Marcelo Brozovic.
Milan Skriniar (Inter Milan) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Marcello Trotta (Crotone).
Attempt missed. Ivan Perisic (Inter Milan) right footed shot from the centre of the box is too high. Assisted by Danilo D'Ambrosio.