Inter Milan 1-1 Crotone

Crotone avoided relegation to Serie B by just two points last season

Inter Milan extended their winless run in Serie A to eight games with a draw against relegation-threatened Crotone.

Striker Eder had given the home side the lead with a deflected header in the first half, but they could not hold on.

Midfielder Andrea Barberis scuffed in the leveller in the second period for Crotone, who are three points above the drop zone.

Inter suffered their fifth straight draw and their fourth consecutive 1-1 result in the Italian top flight.

Luciano Spalletti's side missed the chance to move above third-placed Lazio, who face Genoa on Monday (kick-off 19:45 GMT).

Leaders Napoli and champions Juventus are in action on Sunday.