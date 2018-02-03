Levante 2-2 Real Madrid

Levante, 17th-placed in La Liga, also drew with Real Madrid at the Bernabeu in September

Real Madrid conceded an 89th-minute equaliser against relegation-threatened Levante as the defending champions dropped more points in La Liga.

Isco looked to have sealed victory for the visitors when he slotted home after 81 minutes.

That put Real back into the lead after Emmanuel Boateng had earlier cancelled out Sergio Ramos' first-half opener.

However, Giampaolo Pazzini earned Levante a point by finishing when played in behind the Real defence.

The draw leaves Real Madrid fourth in La Liga, 18 points behind leaders Barcelona who play Espanyol on Sunday.

It is Zinedine Zidane's side sixth draw of the season - combined with four defeats - and they are just two points clear of fifth-placed Villarreal as pressure increases further on the Frenchman.

Real are without a clean sheet in six La Liga matches and their defence was arguably at fault for both goals with Pazzini unmarked for the equaliser and Jose Luis Morales left one-on-one for Levante's first-half goal.

Keylor Navas saved Morales' shot but the ball fell to Boateng who calmly swept home.

Zidane's side missed a number of second-half chances with Cristiano Ronaldo having a shot from close range blocked by Cheick Doukoure.

Karim Benzema also scuffed a shot wide from the edge of the box after dribbling past four defenders while Ramos forced Levante goalkeeper Oier into a smart save from the resulting corner.

Former Italy international Giampaolo Pazzini grabbed the equaliser on his debut after joining Levante on loan in the January transfer window from Verona