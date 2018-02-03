Levante 2-2 Real Madrid

Spanish La Liga
Levante, 17th-placed in La Liga, also drew with Real Madrid at the Bernabeu in September

Real Madrid conceded an 89th-minute equaliser against relegation-threatened Levante as the defending champions dropped more points in La Liga.

Isco looked to have sealed victory for the visitors when he slotted home after 81 minutes.

That put Real back into the lead after Emmanuel Boateng had earlier cancelled out Sergio Ramos' first-half opener.

However, Giampaolo Pazzini earned Levante a point by finishing when played in behind the Real defence.

The draw leaves Real Madrid fourth in La Liga, 18 points behind leaders Barcelona who play Espanyol on Sunday.

It is Zinedine Zidane's side sixth draw of the season - combined with four defeats - and they are just two points clear of fifth-placed Villarreal as pressure increases further on the Frenchman.

Real are without a clean sheet in six La Liga matches and their defence was arguably at fault for both goals with Pazzini unmarked for the equaliser and Jose Luis Morales left one-on-one for Levante's first-half goal.

Keylor Navas saved Morales' shot but the ball fell to Boateng who calmly swept home.

Zidane's side missed a number of second-half chances with Cristiano Ronaldo having a shot from close range blocked by Cheick Doukoure.

Karim Benzema also scuffed a shot wide from the edge of the box after dribbling past four defenders while Ramos forced Levante goalkeeper Oier into a smart save from the resulting corner.

Levante celebrate late equaliser
Former Italy international Giampaolo Pazzini grabbed the equaliser on his debut after joining Levante on loan in the January transfer window from Verona

Line-ups

Levante

  • 13Olazábal
  • 12Andújar MorenoBooked at 88mins
  • 4Suárez Pier
  • 15Postigo
  • 22Luna
  • 11Morales
  • 8LermaSubstituted forMartíat 68'minutes
  • 20Lukic
  • 5DoukouréBooked at 13mins
  • 14López ÁlvarezBooked at 26minsSubstituted forPazziniat 77'minutes
  • 21BoatengSubstituted forRemeseiro Salgueiroat 60'minutes

Substitutes

  • 9Martí
  • 10Bardhi
  • 17Pazzini
  • 18Cabaco
  • 19López
  • 23Remeseiro Salgueiro
  • 27Ruiz Ojeda

Real Madrid

  • 1Navas
  • 2Carvajal
  • 5VaraneBooked at 90mins
  • 4RamosBooked at 21mins
  • 12Marcelo
  • 10Modric
  • 14Casemiro
  • 8KroosSubstituted forVázquezat 90'minutes
  • 11BaleSubstituted forIscoat 66'minutes
  • 9Benzema
  • 7RonaldoSubstituted forAsensioat 82'minutesBooked at 84mins

Substitutes

  • 6Nacho
  • 13Casilla
  • 15Hernández
  • 17Vázquez
  • 20Asensio
  • 22Isco
  • 23Kovacic
Referee:
Mario Melero López
Attendance:
23,542

Match Stats

Home TeamLevanteAway TeamReal Madrid
Possession
Home28%
Away72%
Shots
Home12
Away23
Shots on Target
Home4
Away9
Corners
Home4
Away6
Fouls
Home14
Away7

Live Text

Match ends, Levante 2, Real Madrid 2.

Full Time

Second Half ends, Levante 2, Real Madrid 2.

Attempt missed. Luka Modric (Real Madrid) header from the centre of the box is close, but misses the top right corner. Assisted by Lucas Vázquez with a cross.

Booking

Raphael Varane (Real Madrid) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.

Foul by Raphael Varane (Real Madrid).

Giampaolo Pazzini (Levante) wins a free kick on the left wing.

Attempt saved. Luka Modric (Real Madrid) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the bottom left corner. Assisted by Lucas Vázquez.

Substitution

Substitution, Real Madrid. Lucas Vázquez replaces Toni Kroos.

Goal!

Goal! Levante 2, Real Madrid 2. Giampaolo Pazzini (Levante) right footed shot from the centre of the box to the top right corner. Assisted by Jason with a through ball.

Booking

Coke (Levante) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.

Casemiro (Real Madrid) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Foul by Coke (Levante).

Attempt missed. Roger Martí (Levante) header from very close range is close, but misses to the right. Assisted by José Luis Morales with a cross following a corner.

Attempt blocked. Giampaolo Pazzini (Levante) left footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked.

Attempt blocked. Jason (Levante) left footed shot from outside the box is blocked.

Corner, Levante. Conceded by Casemiro.

Offside, Levante. Coke tries a through ball, but Giampaolo Pazzini is caught offside.

Booking

Marco Asensio (Real Madrid) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.

Foul by Marco Asensio (Real Madrid).

Jason (Levante) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Corner, Real Madrid. Conceded by Antonio Luna.

Daniel Carvajal (Real Madrid) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Foul by Giampaolo Pazzini (Levante).

Substitution

Substitution, Real Madrid. Marco Asensio replaces Cristiano Ronaldo.

Goal!

Goal! Levante 1, Real Madrid 2. Isco (Real Madrid) right footed shot from the centre of the box to the bottom left corner. Assisted by Karim Benzema.

Cristiano Ronaldo (Real Madrid) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

Foul by Cheick Doukouré (Levante).

Isco (Real Madrid) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Foul by Giampaolo Pazzini (Levante).

Substitution

Substitution, Levante. Giampaolo Pazzini replaces Ivi.

Attempt saved. Daniel Carvajal (Real Madrid) right footed shot from the right side of the box is saved in the bottom right corner. Assisted by Luka Modric.

Attempt saved. Sergio Ramos (Real Madrid) header from the centre of the box is saved in the bottom right corner. Assisted by Toni Kroos with a cross.

Corner, Real Madrid. Conceded by Sergio Postigo.

Attempt blocked. Karim Benzema (Real Madrid) right footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked. Assisted by Marcelo.

Attempt saved. Isco (Real Madrid) right footed shot from the right side of the box is saved in the centre of the goal. Assisted by Luka Modric.

Attempt blocked. Isco (Real Madrid) left footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked.

Toni Kroos (Real Madrid) wins a free kick on the left wing.

Foul by Roger Martí (Levante).

Attempt blocked. Isco (Real Madrid) header from the centre of the box is blocked. Assisted by Daniel Carvajal with a cross.

Substitution

Substitution, Levante. Roger Martí replaces Jefferson Lerma because of an injury.

Scores, Results & Fixtures

Saturday 3rd February 2018

As It Stands

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Barcelona21183059104957
2Atl Madrid2113713292346
3Valencia21124542251740
4Real Madrid21116445212439
5Villarreal2211473326737
6Sevilla2210392834-633
7Eibar229583134-332
8Celta Vigo229493932731
9Real Betis2293103745-830
10Getafe217772621528
11Girona217772929028
12Leganés208482021-128
13Ath Bilbao216962423127
14Real Sociedad2275104140126
15Espanyol216691828-1024
16Alavés2271141932-1322
17Levante2231182032-1220
18Dep La Coruña2245132451-2717
19Las Palmas2142151650-3414
20Malaga2134141434-2013
View full Spanish La Liga table

