BBC Sport - Bournemouth 2-1 Stokes City: Howe - Cherries substitutions made difference
Cherries substitutions made the difference - Howe
Bournemouth manager Eddie Howe praises substitutes Joshua King and Lys Mousset, who both came off the bench to score as the Cherries came from behind to beat Stoke City 2-1.
MATCH REPORT: Bournemouth 2-1 Stoke City
Watch highlights on Match of the Day, Saturday 3rd February at 22:30 GMT on BBC One and the BBC Sport website & app.
