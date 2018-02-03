BBC Sport - Burnley 1-1 Man City: Clarets dug in for City point - Sean Dyche
Clarets had to dig in for City point - Dyche
Burnley boss Sean Dyche praises his team for "digging in" and doing the "ugly parts" as they scored a late equaliser against Premier League leaders Manchester City to earn a 1-1 draw at Turf Moor.
MATCH REPORT: Burnley 1-1 Man City
Watch highlights on Match of the Day, Saturday 3rd February at 22:30 GMT on BBC One and the BBC Sport website & app.
