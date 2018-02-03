BBC Sport - Chelsea: 'Antonio Conte will be gone before the end of the season' - Mark Lawrenson
Conte will be gone before end of season - Lawrenson
Former Liverpool defender and Football Focus pundit Mark Lawrenson believes Chelsea manager Antonio Conte is unlikely to see out the season as reports of a rift with the club's owners persist.
