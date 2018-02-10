Attempt saved. Thomas Reilly (Elgin City) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the centre of the goal.
Elgin City v Annan Athletic
Line-ups
Elgin
- 1Long
- 2Cooper
- 5Eadie
- 4McDonald
- 3Allan
- 7Smith
- 8Reilly
- 6McGovern
- 11Sutherland
- 10Cameron
- 9McLeish
Substitutes
- 12Dodd
- 14Ferguson
- 15McHardy
- 16Byrne
- 17Bronsky
- 18Mclear
- 21Waters
Annan Athletic
- 1Mitchell
- 2Brannan
- 5Hooper
- 6Swinglehurst
- 3Creaney
- 7O'Keefe
- 4Henry
- 8Horne
- 11Roberts
- 9Smith
- 10Armour
Substitutes
- 12Atkinson
- 14Sonkur
- 15Watson
- 16Moxon
- 17Sinnamon
- 18Salkeld
- 19Murphy
- Referee:
- Scott Millar
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home66%
- Away34%
- Shots
- Home2
- Away2
- Shots on Target
- Home1
- Away1
- Corners
- Home1
- Away1
- Fouls
- Home2
- Away3
Live Text
Delay in match Steven Swinglehurst (Annan Athletic) because of an injury.
Thomas Reilly (Elgin City) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Scott Hooper (Annan Athletic).
Foul by Scott Hooper (Annan Athletic).
Chris McLeish (Elgin City) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Scott Smith (Elgin City).
Steven Swinglehurst (Annan Athletic) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Thomas Reilly (Elgin City) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Evan Horne (Annan Athletic).
Goal!
Goal! Elgin City 1, Annan Athletic 1. Thomas Reilly (Elgin City) right footed shot from the centre of the box to the centre of the goal. Assisted by Alisdair Sutherland.
Attempt missed. Andrew McDonald (Elgin City) header from the centre of the box is too high.
Corner, Elgin City. Conceded by Scott Hooper.
Goal!
Goal! Elgin City 0, Annan Athletic 1. Steven Swinglehurst (Annan Athletic) header from the centre of the box to the top right corner. Assisted by Evan Horne.
Conor O'Keefe (Annan Athletic) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Jordan Allan (Elgin City).
Attempt missed. Steven Swinglehurst (Annan Athletic) header from the centre of the box misses to the right.
Corner, Annan Athletic. Conceded by Matthew Cooper.
Kick Off
First Half begins.
Lineups are announced and players are warming up.