Scottish League Two
Elgin1Annan Athletic1

Elgin City v Annan Athletic

Line-ups

Elgin

  • 1Long
  • 2Cooper
  • 5Eadie
  • 4McDonald
  • 3Allan
  • 7Smith
  • 8Reilly
  • 6McGovern
  • 11Sutherland
  • 10Cameron
  • 9McLeish

Substitutes

  • 12Dodd
  • 14Ferguson
  • 15McHardy
  • 16Byrne
  • 17Bronsky
  • 18Mclear
  • 21Waters

Annan Athletic

  • 1Mitchell
  • 2Brannan
  • 5Hooper
  • 6Swinglehurst
  • 3Creaney
  • 7O'Keefe
  • 4Henry
  • 8Horne
  • 11Roberts
  • 9Smith
  • 10Armour

Substitutes

  • 12Atkinson
  • 14Sonkur
  • 15Watson
  • 16Moxon
  • 17Sinnamon
  • 18Salkeld
  • 19Murphy
Referee:
Scott Millar

Match Stats

Home TeamElginAway TeamAnnan Athletic
Possession
Home66%
Away34%
Shots
Home2
Away2
Shots on Target
Home1
Away1
Corners
Home1
Away1
Fouls
Home2
Away3

Live Text

Attempt saved. Thomas Reilly (Elgin City) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the centre of the goal.

Delay in match Steven Swinglehurst (Annan Athletic) because of an injury.

Thomas Reilly (Elgin City) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Foul by Scott Hooper (Annan Athletic).

Foul by Scott Hooper (Annan Athletic).

Chris McLeish (Elgin City) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Foul by Scott Smith (Elgin City).

Steven Swinglehurst (Annan Athletic) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

Thomas Reilly (Elgin City) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Foul by Evan Horne (Annan Athletic).

Goal!

Goal! Elgin City 1, Annan Athletic 1. Thomas Reilly (Elgin City) right footed shot from the centre of the box to the centre of the goal. Assisted by Alisdair Sutherland.

Attempt missed. Andrew McDonald (Elgin City) header from the centre of the box is too high.

Corner, Elgin City. Conceded by Scott Hooper.

Goal!

Goal! Elgin City 0, Annan Athletic 1. Steven Swinglehurst (Annan Athletic) header from the centre of the box to the top right corner. Assisted by Evan Horne.

Conor O'Keefe (Annan Athletic) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Foul by Jordan Allan (Elgin City).

Attempt missed. Steven Swinglehurst (Annan Athletic) header from the centre of the box misses to the right.

Corner, Annan Athletic. Conceded by Matthew Cooper.

Kick Off

First Half begins.

Lineups are announced and players are warming up.

As It Stands

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Montrose25156435241151
2Peterhead23152656272947
3Stenhousemuir23116639271239
4Stirling23114842291337
5Elgin2310493740-334
6Annan Athletic248972922733
7Berwick2374121941-2225
8Clyde225982735-824
9Edinburgh City2354142037-1719
10Cowdenbeath2318141234-2211
View full Scottish League Two table

Top Stories

Get Inspired Activity Finder

Run by the BBC and partners

Find ways to get active near you:

A few Aldershot Senior Ski Club members

Learn to ski Slalom
Fun Rugby sessions for boys and girls age 2-7 yrs!

Rugbytots

For more ideas, information and inspiration, visit bbc.co.uk/getinspired