Scottish League Two
Edinburgh City0Peterhead0

Edinburgh City v Peterhead

Line-ups

Edinburgh City

  • 1Antell
  • 25Morrison
  • 28Scullion
  • 24Tena
  • 7Thomson
  • 6Laird
  • 5Walker
  • 8Blues
  • 22Dunn
  • 11Grimes
  • 17Taylor

Substitutes

  • 2Caddow
  • 10Beattie
  • 12Hall
  • 14Rodger
  • 16Watson
  • 20Morton

Peterhead

  • 1Fleming
  • 7Stevenson
  • 5McCracken
  • 2Brown
  • 22McIlduff
  • 33Gibson
  • 8Brown
  • 20Leitch
  • 12Smith
  • 9McAllister
  • 15Johnston

Substitutes

  • 4Norris
  • 6Ferry
  • 14McLean
  • 17Adams
  • 18Brown
  • 21Hobday
Referee:
Steven Reid

Match Stats

Home TeamEdinburgh CityAway TeamPeterhead
Possession
Home32%
Away68%
Shots
Home3
Away3
Shots on Target
Home1
Away1
Corners
Home1
Away0
Fouls
Home2
Away2

Live Text

Cameron Blues (Edinburgh City) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

Foul by William Gibson (Peterhead).

Attempt saved. Ashley Grimes (Edinburgh City) left footed shot from very close range is saved in the centre of the goal.

Attempt saved. Allan Smith (Peterhead) header from the right side of the box is saved in the centre of the goal.

(Peterhead) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

Foul by Graham Taylor (Edinburgh City).

Foul by Aidan McIlduff (Peterhead).

Craig Thomson (Edinburgh City) wins a free kick on the right wing.

Attempt missed. Jack Leitch (Peterhead) right footed shot from the centre of the box is too high.

Scott Adams (Peterhead) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Foul by Stuart Morrison (Edinburgh City).

Attempt missed. Rory McAllister (Peterhead) left footed shot from outside the box is close, but misses to the left.

Attempt missed. Graham Taylor (Edinburgh City) right footed shot from outside the box misses to the left.

Attempt missed. Stuart Morrison (Edinburgh City) header from the left side of the six yard box is close, but misses to the left.

Corner, Edinburgh City. Conceded by Jason Brown.

Kick Off

First Half begins.

Lineups are announced and players are warming up.

As It Stands

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Montrose25156435241151
2Peterhead23152656272947
3Stenhousemuir23116639271239
4Stirling23114842291337
5Elgin2310493740-334
6Annan Athletic248972922733
7Berwick2374121941-2225
8Clyde225982735-824
9Edinburgh City2354142037-1719
10Cowdenbeath2318141234-2211
View full Scottish League Two table

