Cameron Blues (Edinburgh City) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Edinburgh City v Peterhead
-
Line-ups
Edinburgh City
- 1Antell
- 25Morrison
- 28Scullion
- 24Tena
- 7Thomson
- 6Laird
- 5Walker
- 8Blues
- 22Dunn
- 11Grimes
- 17Taylor
Substitutes
- 2Caddow
- 10Beattie
- 12Hall
- 14Rodger
- 16Watson
- 20Morton
Peterhead
- 1Fleming
- 7Stevenson
- 5McCracken
- 2Brown
- 22McIlduff
- 33Gibson
- 8Brown
- 20Leitch
- 12Smith
- 9McAllister
- 15Johnston
Substitutes
- 4Norris
- 6Ferry
- 14McLean
- 17Adams
- 18Brown
- 21Hobday
- Referee:
- Steven Reid
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home32%
- Away68%
- Shots
- Home3
- Away3
- Shots on Target
- Home1
- Away1
- Corners
- Home1
- Away0
- Fouls
- Home2
- Away2
Live Text
Foul by William Gibson (Peterhead).
Attempt saved. Ashley Grimes (Edinburgh City) left footed shot from very close range is saved in the centre of the goal.
Attempt saved. Allan Smith (Peterhead) header from the right side of the box is saved in the centre of the goal.
(Peterhead) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Foul by Graham Taylor (Edinburgh City).
Foul by Aidan McIlduff (Peterhead).
Craig Thomson (Edinburgh City) wins a free kick on the right wing.
Attempt missed. Jack Leitch (Peterhead) right footed shot from the centre of the box is too high.
Scott Adams (Peterhead) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Stuart Morrison (Edinburgh City).
Attempt missed. Rory McAllister (Peterhead) left footed shot from outside the box is close, but misses to the left.
Attempt missed. Graham Taylor (Edinburgh City) right footed shot from outside the box misses to the left.
Attempt missed. Stuart Morrison (Edinburgh City) header from the left side of the six yard box is close, but misses to the left.
Corner, Edinburgh City. Conceded by Jason Brown.
Kick Off
First Half begins.
Lineups are announced and players are warming up.